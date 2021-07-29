Supporters Rally Behind Simone Biles

Biles did not compete in the all-around women's gymnastics competition after pulling out of the event to focus on her mental health.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Simone Biles is not in the all-around women's gymnastics competition this morning after pulling out of the event to focus on her mental health.

Biles tweeted overnight that all the love she's received because of her decision has helped her realize – for the first time – that she's more than her accomplishments.

We've seen an outpouring of support from all around the country and a renewed focus on the importance of taking care of yourself first, no matter what's at stake or how big the stage is.

Four-time Olympic medalist Dominique Dawes spoke with Newsy, praising Biles and her decision.

"I love the fact that she has an internal voice that she's listening to and is doing what's best for Simone Biles," Dawes said. "Because at the end of the day, it's her life that she's got to live and I love the fact that she's actually standing up for herself."

Related Story Suni Lee Wins All-Around Gold

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps says he can relate to some of the struggles Biles is facing. Singer Justin Bieber also spoke out in support of Biles. He said sometimes saying no is just as powerful as saying yes.

Biles' sponsors are also rallying behind her. From clothing brand Athleta to Visa, protein shake brand Core Power, United Airlines, Nabisco and Uber Eats.

They all say they stand by Biles.