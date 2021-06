​The coffee giant has been forced to sideline dozens of popular items. Hazelnut syrup, chai tea bags, green iced tea, and other products.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Supply shortages are on the menu at Starbucks.

The coffee giant has been forced to sideline dozens of popular items, including hazelnut syrup, chai tea bags, green iced tea, and other products.

Starbucks has apologized for the inconvenience and hopes to restock ASAP.