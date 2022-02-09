Supply Chain Issues Create Baby Formula Shortages

Store inventory was down 17% in January.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Supply chain issues are impacting everything from cars to groceries on store shelves — including baby formula.

Related Story Shortages And Higher Prices Causing Grocery Shopping Headaches

Market research shows inventory at stores last month was down 17% from the same time one year ago.

Walgreens alerted customers about shortages in November, saying the lack of inventory is related to capacity issues in manufacturing.

An Amazon spokesperson says it is working with vendors to get baby formula products stocked on store shelves.