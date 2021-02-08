Super Bowl Celebrations In Tampa Ignore COVID Guidelines

There's been concern about Super Bowl parties potentially turning into superspreader events.

The Super Bowl was played in front of a reduced crowd with 25,000 people in attendance.

That included more than 7,000 vaccinated health care workers.

Despite warnings from public health officials, some fans inside the stadium huddled together, maskless, to celebrate the Buccaneers' win.

And outside the stadium late into the night, thousands of people ignored social distancing and filled the streets, also maskless, to mark the occasion.

