Sunisa Lee Wins Gold In Gymnastics At The Tokyo Olympics

Lee has been doing gymnastics since 2009 and her bio says "the beam" is her favorite event.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Suni Lee became an instant star winning the women's all-around competition.

Lee graduated high school this year and heads to Auburn University in the fall.

She has been doing gymnastics since 2009 and her bio says "the beam" is her favorite event. Lee has competed in national and international events since 2015.

Thursday morning, she put all those years to good use edging out Brazil to take home the gold.

The Minnesota native is the fifth American woman in a row to win this event. The previous winner Simone Biles shared a video on Instagram as the team celebrated at the hotel.

As sweet as Lee's win is for her and the U.S., for her family, it's extra special. They weren't allowed to travel to Tokyo because of COVID but they were of course watching at home as she clinched gold.

Lee's father said: "We got a large crowd and, as she was competing, everybody was so nervous. When we got to that last event, it was neck-to-neck going to that last event, and when she pulled it off, in my mind, just, 'Oh my God, is this really, is this real?'"

Well, it definitely is real. His daughter is an Olympic champion.