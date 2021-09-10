Summer 2021 Was Hottest On Record In U.S.

By Emily Grossberg
September 10, 2021
According to the NOAA, the average temperature this year was 74 degrees Fahrenheit, – 2.5 degrees warmer than average.
This summer was the hottest ever for the U.S, even hotter than the year of the Dust Bowl. The NOAA said the average temperature this year was 74 degrees Fahrenheit. That's more than 2.5 degrees warmer than average.

As we've all seen, it's led to a host of extreme weather, from devastating hurricanes, massive wildfires, and deadly heat waves.It beat the previous record set 85 years ago by just one hundredth a degree.

