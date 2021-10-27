Sudan Arrests 3 Coup Critics As Pressure Mounts On Military

Thousands of people are now flooding the streets of Sudan to protest the military coup.

Turmoil continues in Sudan following the military takeover Monday, just hours after troops arrested the prime minister.

Tensions have been rising for weeks over the course and the pace of the country's transition to democracy.

The country has been riddled with internal conflicts through most of its history.

The United Nations has called the Darfur conflict in Sudan one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Up to 300,000 people were killed, and nearly three million were driven from their homes.

That resulted in former President Omar al-Bashir being cited for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Today, Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures as pressure mounts on the country's military following the coup.

It threatens to halt Sudan's transition to democracy, which began in 2019 after al-Bashir was pushed out of power in what was a widely supported uprising.

Hundreds of protesters set up barricades on roads throughout the day.

Security forces confronting the demonstrators have killed at least six and wounded more than 100 others, according to local doctors.