Study: Wuhan Infection Rate Higher Than Reported

A new study out of Wuhan says the number of people infected with from the virus there could be three-times higher than what's been reported. The Chinese researchers looked at blood samples from more than 60,000 healthy people across the country, and tested for COVID antibodies. Their findings suggest as many as 168,000 people from Wuhan could have had the virus. Official numbers say there's been just 50,000 hospitalized cases from the city.