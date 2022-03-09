Wordle: Study Reveals Cheating Tripled Since NYT Acquired Game

Research also reveals New Hampshire had more Wordle cheaters looking up answers online than any other state.

You've probably heard of Wordle, if you're not already playing yourself. It's the online game in which players get five attempts to guess a new five-letter word each day.

But what do you do when you get stuck? Are you tempted to look up the answer online?

A recent study by data compiler WordfinderX found that online answer searches tripled since The New York Times acquired the puzzle.

Research also reveals New Hampshire had more Wordle cheaters than any other state. Rhode Island and Vermont tied for second.