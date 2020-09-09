Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Reportedly Led To 260,000 COVID-19 Cases

San Diego State University researchers used cell phone data to track movements to and from the Sturgis rally in August.

A new study says a South Dakota motorcycle rally led to 260,000 cases of COVID-19.

San Diego State University researchers used cell phone data to track movements to and from the Sturgis rally in August. They then looked at case numbers in those areas before and after the event.

The study reported higher numbers than both the South Dakota Health Department and The Associated Press.

Gov. Kristi Noem called the study "fiction" Tuesday and said it was an attack on those who exercised "personal freedom."