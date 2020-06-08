Shutdowns Prevented Millions Of Coronavirus Cases, Study Says

An estimated 60 million coronavirus infections were prevented in the U.S.

A new study has found shutdowns saved lives by preventing millions of coronavirus infections in the U.S.

The study was published Monday in the journal Nature. Researchers at the University of California-Berkeley found interventions like stay-at-home orders, business closures and travel bans helped slow the spread of the virus.

The study reports 60 million people across the U.S. didn't get infected thanks to prevention measures. In China, lockdowns prevented an estimated 285 million cases. The researchers say the numbers may actually even be higher, citing a lack of testing.

The study's lead author said, "I don’t think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time."

The U.S. started widespread coronavirus lockdowns in March, leading to mass layoffs, furloughs and underemployment, though, as it turns out, less illness.