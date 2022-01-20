Study: Prior COVID-19 Infection Protects Best Against Delta Variant

The study by New York and California health officials found that overcoming an infection protected better against Delta than vaccination.

A study conducted by California and New York health officials shows that people who had been infected with COVID-19 were better protected against the Delta variant than those who were only vaccinated.

Another study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found those who were vaccinated or had overcome an infection were well protected against the Delta variant. The agency reiterated that vaccination was still the safest way to protect yourself.

These studies suggest that natural immunity is a better shield of protection than vaccines against Delta.

Protection was lowest among those who had never been infected or vaccinated. The results of these studies don't apply to the Omicron variant.

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has dropped 2% compared to a week ago. According to Johns Hopkins University, this may be an early sign the Omicron variant has reached its peak in the U.S. However, there are six states reporting cases have spiked 50%.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 150,000 people in hospitals with COVID-19. There are also more than 26,000 adults who are in an intensive care unit.

Over the past week, about 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered each day.