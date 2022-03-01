Study: Pfizer Vaccine Just 12% Effective In Kids Ages 5 To 11

New York state health officials said the effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids plunged from 68% to 12% during the Omicron surge.

A new study determined Pfizer's vaccine for children doesn't provide significant protection.

Related Story New York To Lift Statewide School Mask Mandate

According to the New York State Department of Health, the effectiveness plunged from 68% to 12% in kids ages 5-11 during the Omicron surge.

Public health officials believe it may be because of the lower dosage that age group was given. New York city is set to end its mask mandate March 7.