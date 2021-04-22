WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Study: J&J Vaccine 66% Effective Against COVID-19

By Robin Dich
April 22, 2021
Right now the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause in the U.S. because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots.
A new clinical study shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.

That also includes variants. 

It's the same number the company released earlier this year.

