Study: J&J Vaccine 66% Effective Against COVID-19

Right now the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause in the U.S. because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots.

A new clinical study shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.

That also includes variants.

It's the same number the company released earlier this year.

