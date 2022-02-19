Study: Getting COVID Vaccine While Pregnant Can Help Protect Baby

COVID antibodies could transferred across the placenta from a mother to the baby during pregnancy, the study suggests.

A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is giving us a better look at how COVID could affect the babies of pregnant woman.

According to the study released earlier this week, Babies whose mothers received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during pregnancy had about a 60% lower risk for being hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first six months of their lives.

The researchers looked at data on 379 hospitalized infants -- 176 had COVID and 203 had other illnesses -- across 17 states from July 1, 2021, through Jan. 17. In which they found that 84% of the babies hospitalized with COVID were born to mothers who had not been vaccinated.

Dr. Linda Eckert, Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Washington, joins Newsy to talk more about this.