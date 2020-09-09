Study Finds Older Americans Are More Likely To Vote In Person

Despite the health risks during the pandemic, Pew Research reports older Americans are more concerned about recent problems with the Postal Service.

Many older Americans plan to vote in person for the November election.

They fear their votes will not be delivered on time or at all.

When it comes to mail-in voting — 61% of voters who live in states that vote entirely by mail expect it to be easy.

That number falls to 53% in states that plan to mail ballots to all registered voters, and 51% in states where voters can request mail-in ballots this year.

