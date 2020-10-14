Study: Fake News Interactions Are Up 242% In Past 4 Years

The nonpartisan German Marshall Fund says fake news is thriving on social media, like Facebook.

It reports engagement with inaccurate or misleading articles is up 242% in the past four years.

It found interaction with misleading news on Facebook is up nearly 200%... this year alone.

We looked into the sources it considers to be "fake," and it includes Fox News — which many would object to.

Other sources tracked include The Daily Wire and Breitbart.