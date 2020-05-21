Study: Earlier U.S. Lockdown Measures Could Have Saved 36,000 Lives

Researchers say if restrictions had been imposed a week before March 15, more than 60% of U.S. coronavirus deaths could have been avoided.

Tens of thousands of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented if social distancing measures were implemented just one week earlier, according to a new study.

Using infectious-disease modeling, researchers at Columbia University found that if social restrictions were put in place a week before March 15 — which is when many people nationwide began staying home — more than 60% of deaths and 55% of infections could have been avoided as of May 3. That equals nearly 36,000 deaths and more than 700,000 cases.

On top of that, researchers found that if measures were imposed two weeks earlier, then nearly 54,000 deaths and more than 960,000 cases could've been prevented.

When asked about the study, President Donald Trump defended his administration's response, saying he took action "earlier than anybody thought."

"I put a ban on people coming in from China. Everybody fought me on that. They didn't want it," President Trump said. "Columbia is an institution that's very liberal. I think it's just a political hit job, if you want to know the truth."