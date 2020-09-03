Study: Common Steroids Are Effective Treatment In COVID-19 Patients

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that inexpensive, widely available steroids can reduce the risk of death in critically-ill COVID-19 patients by 20 percent.
An analysis of seven randomized clinical trials around the world found low doses of steroids – like hydro-cortisone – improved survival rates regardless of age, gender, or how long a person was sick. The studies looked at three steroids in over 1,700 patients.
The study reinforces another one that was published in June, which first showed "dexa-methasone" helped reduce death rates among severely ill patients.
The World Health Organization issued treatment advice Wednesday recommending steroids for patients with severe COVID-19 but suggested not using them for less sick patients.
Additional reporting by Marilynn Marchione of The Associated Press.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly attributed the journal the study was published in. This story has been updated.