Students At Georgia School Sent Home Due To COVID Outbreak

The Cobb County School District does not mandate masks.

A school outbreak is already sending kids back home early in one Atlanta suburb.

Fifth graders at one Cobb County school will do virtual class through next week.

New polling shows masks in class is something most parents support. Six in ten told the Kaiser Family Foundation it makes sense, for the unvaccinated.

When it comes to vaccine mandates, a majority of parents – 58% – are against the idea. Even after full FDA approval.