Strong Winds Intensifying California Wildfires

Utility companies across California have shut off service to hundreds of thousands of customers and warn that further outages could be likely.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Strong, dry winds have intensified wildfires in California, which has seen a record 2.3 million acres burned so far this year. The National Weather Service warned of "the combination of gusty winds, very dry air, and dry vegetation" creating "critical fire danger."

Statewide, more than 14 thousand firefighters are battling fires. Two of the three largest blazes in state history are burning in the San Francisco Bay Area though they are largely contained.

Utility companies across California have shut off service to hundreds of thousands of customers and warn that further outages could be likely. Winds can tear down power lines or hurl debris into them and spark wildfires.

Forecasters said diminishing winds are possible by Thursday, "bringing some relief to the ongoing fires and fire weather threat."