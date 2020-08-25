WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Street In L.A. Renamed After Kobe Bryant

By Newsy Staff
August 25, 2020
The change was announced on what L.A. now honors as "Kobe Bryant Day."
A popular Los Angeles street is getting a name change.

The nearly 3-mile long portion of a road that leads to the outside of the Staples Center will change to Kobe Bryant Boulevard.

Bryant played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career.

He, his daughter Gia and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January.

The announcement came Monday on what L.A. now honors as "Kobe Bryant Day." The date, August 24th, merges both of Bryant's jersey numbers — 8 and 24.

Contains footage from CNN.

