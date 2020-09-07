WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Steven Mnuchin Says Talks On Coronavirus Relief Have Stalled

By Newsy Staff
September 7, 2020
House Democrats and the Trump administration will move forward this week with a deal which will keep the U.S. government funded.
But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says there isn't a lot of progress on a coronavirus relief bill. 

"The speaker has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a two and a half trillion dollar deal in advance. And, Brett, as you know, we put $3 trillion into the economy when the economy was completely shut down. We've now reopened the economy. Well, let's, let's do a more targeted bill now." 

Mnuchin said Senate Republicans will move forward with a scaled-back proposal this week.

Democrats want a plan that goes further. One that gives more funding to schools, renters, health care providers and small businesses.

