Steven Mnuchin Says Talks On Coronavirus Relief Have Stalled

House Democrats and the Trump administration will work out the details and move forward this week with a deal that will keep the U.S. government funded.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says there isn't a lot of progress on a coronavirus relief bill.

"The speaker has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a two and a half trillion dollar deal in advance. And, Brett, as you know, we put $3 trillion into the economy when the economy was completely shut down. We've now reopened the economy. Well, let's, let's do a more targeted bill now."

Mnuchin said Senate Republicans will move forward with a scaled-back proposal this week.

Democrats want a plan that goes further. One that gives more funding to schools, renters, health care providers and small businesses.