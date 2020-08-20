Steve Bannon Indicted By Federal Prosecutors For Fundraising Scheme

Bannon and other organizers are accused of scheming to keep donor money.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has been arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

The fundraiser — called "We Build The Wall" — raised more than $25 million from hundreds of thousands of donors.

It promised to spend all the money on construction, but the Justice Department says Bannon and other organizers actually planned to keep some of the donor money for themselves.

Bannon and three other organizers are each charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.