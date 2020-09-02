Study: Common Steroids Are Effective Treatment In COVID-19 Patients

An analysis of seven international trials found low doses of steroids improved survival rates regardless of age, gender, or length of illness.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A new study published in the American Medical Journal found that inexpensive, widely available steroids can reduce the risk of death in critically-ill COVID-19 patients by 20 percent.

An analysis of seven randomized clinical trials around the world found low doses of steroids – like hydro-cortisone – improved survival rates regardless of age, gender, or how long a person was sick. The studies looked at three steroids in over 1,700 patients.

The study reinforces another one that was published in June, which first showed "dexa-methasone" helped reduce death rates among severely ill patients.

The World Health Organization issued treatment advice Wednesday recommending steroids for patients with severe COVID-19 but suggested not using them for less sick patients.

Additional reporting by Marilynn Marchione of The Associated Press.