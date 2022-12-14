Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' Show's Dancing DJ, Dies At 40
Longtime "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40, according to a statement his wife, Allison, made.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and a former contestant on "So You Can Think You Can Dance," has died at the age of 40. Boss reportedly died by apparent suicide.
His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Her statement did not include any detail on the cause of his death.
tWitch started his tenure at "The Ellen Show" in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on "So You Can Think You Can Dance."
The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like "Step Up: All In" and "Magic Mike XXL."
His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.
"My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he's a guy's guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy," Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014. "But Gene Kelly — he could be like somebody's dad, who just decided to get up off the couch and dance around and clean the kitchen up."
Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.
Boss's passing was first reported by TMZ.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Dies At 61
Leach became ill Sunday at his home and was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.By Rogelio V. Solis / AP
U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies At World Cup
Wahl wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-Winning 'Cheers' Star, Dies At 71
Kirstie Alley died of cancer that was recently diagnosed, according to a social media post by her children.By Invision / AP
Top Stories
Why Does The Lottery Exist?
In 2021, Americans spent over $100 billion on lottery games.By Rich Pedroncelli / AP
Peru's New Government Declares Police State Amid Protests
The declaration includes the suspension of the rights of “personal security and freedom,” including the rights of assembly and freedom of movement.By Jose Sotomayor / AP
Why Is Santa Claus Dressed In Red?
Early depictions show Santa Claus in yellow, green, even stars and stripes. So why do we always see jolly old St. Nicholas dressed in red?By Michael J. Samaripa/ AP