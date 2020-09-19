Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Be Honored With A Statue in Brooklyn, New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will honor the late justice with a statue in her birthplace of Brooklyn.

The nation and the world paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The late Supreme Court justice who died Friday evening at the age of 87. She's about to receive an honor in her birthplace -- Brooklyn, New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made that announcement Saturday, saying the statue will serve as a physical reminder of Justice Ginsburg's monumental contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for all.