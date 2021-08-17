States Turn To Social Media Influencers To Boost Vaccination Rates

The Colorado Department of Public Health found people are more willing to listen to information from people they trust, rather than the CDC.

As the U.S. tries to increase vaccination rates, several states are turning to social media influencers for help.

Colorado launched a vaccine campaign called "power the comeback." The state reached out to several influencers to share facts about the COVID-19 vaccine and dispel misinformation.

Marketing expert Patricia Lepiani led that effort for the Colorado Department of Public Health.

"Those that really have problems and are more hesitant to get vaccinated are those that use social media as the main source of information," Lepiana said. "So that's when the influencer program comes along because then you have someone who knows social media and the digital environment that connects with you and can give information about what's really happening with the vaccine."

