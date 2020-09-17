States Fight Back Against Cuts At U.S. Postal Service

The lawsuit says the integrity of November election is at stake.

Some states are fighting back against cuts at the U.S. Postal Service.

Fourteen states are suing over two policies — one that stops treating election mail as first class and another that requires trucks leave at certain times, even if there is still mail to load.

The states also want the post office to replace any sorting machines that have been removed ahead of the election. The lawsuit says more than three-fourths of the machines that have been removed are in counties won by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The lawsuit says the integrity of November election is at stake and has called on a judge to immediately undo the changes.

