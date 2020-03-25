State Pharmacy Boards Crack Down On Improper Coronavirus Prescriptions

Pharmacy boards have seen a spike in prescriptions for drugs that could treat the coronavirus.

Multiple states are changing restrictions on drugs touted as coronavirus treatments as people begin hoarding the drugs.

Pharmacy boards in Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia are looking into a spike in prescriptions for drugs like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. Some pharmacists noted the drugs were being prescribed to a doctor's family members or their staff. And in many cases, the prescriptions were being done without proper diagnoses. Patients with lupus or rheumatoid arthritis rely on the drugs daily.

President Donald Trump lauded the drugs as possible coronavirus treatments, though the drugs have yet to be approved by the FDA for that use.

"At my direction, the federal government is working to help obtain large quantities of chloroquine. And you can look from any standpoint tomorrow in new york. We think tomorrow, pretty early, the hydroxychloroquine and the zpac i think is a combination is looking very, very good."

American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris condemned improper prescriptions in a statement.

"The A.M.A. is calling for a stop to any inappropriate prescribing and ordering of medications, including chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, and appealing to physicians and all health care professionals to follow the highest standards of professionalism and ethics."

Contains footage from CNN.