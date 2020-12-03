Staten Island Bar Shut Down, Owner Arrested

The Sheriff's Office in New York City is taking a tough stance on business owners violating coronavirus restrictions.

Newsy's still following the impact of the coronavirus across the country.

And in New York City, the Sheriff's Office is taking a tough stance on business owners violating COVID-19 restrictions this week.

That meant, in one case, shutting down a defiant bar on Staten Island and arresting the owner.

"Hands off Mac's Pub! Hands off Mac's Pub!"

Mac's Public House had declared itself an "autonomous zone" and went against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's orders to stop indoor service.

It's now shut down and faces thousands of dollars in fines.