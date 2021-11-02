newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
State Psychiatric Facilities Face Severe Staffing Shortages
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
State Psychiatric Facilities Face Severe Staffing Shortages
November 2, 2021
November 2, 2021
Across the country, psychiatric facilities are dealing with a backlog in beds.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
0:38
Claus Bonnerup / Polfoto via AP
World's Largest Shipper, Maersk, Expands Air Freight With Added Planes
0:22
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
Shipping Companies To Face Fines For Backlogged Cargo
Charlie Neibergall / AP
John Deere Workers Would Get Immediate 10% Raises Under New Offer
0:52
Susan Walsh / AP
Pres. Biden At G-20: Moving Past Pandemic Will Fix Supply Chain
0:24
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Barclays CEO Steps Down Following Epstein Report By British Regulators
0:30
Kathy Willens / AP
Amazon Stumbles On Slower Sales Growth, Higher Labor Costs
0:30
Carolyn Thompson / AP
Starbucks Workers To Vote On Union At 3 Buffalo, New York, Stores
Jae C. Hong / AP
'Stupid' And 'Insane': Some Billionaires Vent Over Tax Plan