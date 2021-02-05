State Police Officer, Suspect Dead After Shootout In New Mexico

The man reportedly shot at least two police officers, one fatally, before being killed himself.

We want to warn you the footage you are about to see may be hard to watch.

Flags are flying at half staff in New Mexico today after a state police officer was shot and killed by a suspect.

Here's what happened after: The suspect, driving the white truck, took off down the interstate and got into a shootout with local law enforcement. The suspect shot another officer at that scene before being shot and killed by other officers.

The injured officer is expected to be OK.