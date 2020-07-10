State Of Emergency Declared In Utah Amid Protests

Protests broke out after the fatal shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal by police was declared justified.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Utah’s governor has declared a state of emergency in response to protests over a fatal police shooting in May.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney announced that the police shooting that resulted in the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was justified. The 22-year-old was reportedly shot more than a dozen times on May 23 when officers responded to a report of someone making threats with a weapon.

Following the announcement, protests broke out in Salt Lake City outside the district attorney’s office. Police say protesters damaged the building, sprayed officers with pepper spray and disrupted traffic.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the protest was ultimately deemed an “unlawful assembly,” and that at least two arrests were made. One officer was injured.

According to CNN, the state of emergency will remain in place through July 13. Palacios-Carbajal's family is reportedly planning to file a civil lawsuit in response to the district attorney's decision.