State Leaders Are Rethinking Reopening; Some Consider Mask Mandates

The number of confirmed daily cases in the U.S. has roughly doubled over the past month.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

California is scaling back which counties are reopening. Michigan is banning some indoor bar service. And Pennsylvania is expanding its mask mandate. As states see record-breaking coronavirus case counts, state leaders are forced to reconsider their reopening plans ahead of the holiday weekend.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expanding the state's testing criteria so all its residents can get tested. Cuomo is also delaying the start of indoor dining in New York City. It had been set to start back up July 6.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Arizona Tuesday as it reports another single-day record high in COVID-19 cases at nearly 4,900. ICU beds there are at almost 90% of their capacity.

Experts say a simple way to slow the spread is to wear a mask. While that has become a controversial move, several states have made it mandatory.

This map shows which states and territories require residents to wear a face covering when they can not maintain social distance. You can see fewer than half have implemented a statewide mask mandate.

Here's how different types of masks can help protect you and others, according to a study conducted by Florida Atlantic University researchers. Not wearing a mask at all allows for cough droplets to travel 8 feet. Wearing a bandanna lowered that distance to just over 3.5 feet. A handkerchief brought it down to just 15 inches. A cone mask only allows the droplets to travel 8 inches. And a stitched cotton mask kept the droplets within 2.5 inches.

The number of confirmed daily cases in the U.S. has roughly doubled over the past month, according to Johns Hopkins University.