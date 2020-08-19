State Department Looks Into Russia Probe And Biden's Ukraine Dealings

An aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered department officials to put together documents for two Republican senators.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The State Department is looking into the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation and presidential nominee Joe Biden's dealings with Ukraine, according to a memo obtained by Politico.

An aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered department officials to put together documents for two Republican senators.

In July, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley requested records on the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling and the Obama administration's Ukraine policy.

A State Department official said it regularly receives document requests from members of Congress and it does not weigh politics in answering those requests.