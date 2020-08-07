State Department Lifts Blanket 'Do Not Travel' Advisory

The department issued the highest-level travel advisory back in March.

The U.S. State Department is lifting its blanket Level 4 "Do Not Travel" Advisory.

The State Department says health conditions now vary from country to country, so it will go back to issuing travel advisories based on the conditions in each country. It still encourages travelers to be careful if traveling abroad during the pandemic.

The U.S. still has Level 4 advisories issued for 50 countries, and many countries are still barring Americans from entering over the rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S.

