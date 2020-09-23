University Of California Improperly Admitted Well Connected Students

The university admissions reportedly favored well connected students.

The University of California reportedly favored well-connected students in its admissions process.

A state audit found at least 64 wealthy, mostly White, students were "inappropriately admitted" to four of the university's nine campuses over a six-year period. Many of the acceptances favored "donors, family, and friends."

The audit also found hundreds of additional, questionable cases.

The state auditor said the findings are concerning, and the university needs to deal with the issue.

Additional reporting by Jocelyn Gecker and Juliet Williams of the AP