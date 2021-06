Customers can place their personal mugs in a ceramic mug and the barista will hold that to make the drink.

Starbucks will soon be letting customers bring their personal cups in to get filled at stores again. But there are some changes.

The employees will not touch or clean personal mugs. Instead, customers will place their personal mugs in a ceramic mug and the barista will hold that to make the drink.

That starts June 22.