Stacey Abrams Talks Primaries, Voter Turnout And Joe Biden

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate shares her thoughts on new voting challenges, voter suppression and Joe Biden.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, voting rights advocate and author, could soon add another impressive title to her resume: She's on the list of vice presidential picks for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Abrams sat down with Newsy's Lauren Magarino and shared her thoughts on Biden's promises and prospects and on her new book, "Our Time Is Now", a blueprint on fighting voter suppression.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.