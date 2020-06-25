WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Stacey Abrams Talks Primaries, Voter Turnout And Joe Biden
By Lauren Magarino
June 25, 2020
The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate shares her thoughts on new voting challenges, voter suppression and Joe Biden.
Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, voting rights advocate and author, could soon add another impressive title to her resume: She's on the list of vice presidential picks for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. 

Abrams sat down with Newsy's Lauren Magarino and shared her thoughts on Biden's promises and prospects and on her new book, "Our Time Is Now", a blueprint on fighting voter suppression.

