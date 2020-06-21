Stabbing In U.K. That Killed 3 Labeled 'Terrorist Incident'

U.K. reports say the suspect was known to British intelligence.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

An attack by a man who fatally stabbed three people in England Saturday is being labeled a "terrorist incident" by police.

Three others were injured in the English town of Reading after a man, reportedly unprovoked, began stabbing passers-by on Saturday.

Authorities originally said the motivation was unclear, but Thames Valley Police changed course Sunday, calling it a terrorist attack in a statement. The investigation is now being taken over by the country's counter-terrorism policing force.

A 25-year-old suspect has been apprehended and police say they are no longer looking into anyone else. Reports out of the UK say the suspect had been on the radar of British intelligence agencies before the stabbing attack about 40 miles west of London.

The Guardian reports that one of the victims was a beloved civics teacher in nearby Wokingham.