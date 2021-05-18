Card Collection Featuring Babe Ruth Could Smash Records At Auction

A Florida physician who died from COVID left his family a sports card collection worth an estimated $20 million and it's all headed to auction.

A Babe Ruth baseball card could set a new world record soon.

A Florida man who built a sports cards collection worth around $20 million died from COVID.

Thomas Newman left his family his 40-year stash which includes a 1933 Babe Ruth card that auctioneers believe could break the $5.2 million record.

The family will auction it off next month.

Newman's son said his dad bought the card about two decades ago for a fraction of the price and has turned down hundreds of offers since.