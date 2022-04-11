Spirit, JetBlue Cancel Hundreds Of Weekend Flights

The troubles have spring break travelers scrambling to find new flights.

Another weekend of travel headaches across the U.S.

JetBlue and Spirit airlines struggled with staffing issues and bad weather, causing more than 500 flight cancellations over the weekend. The cancellations are happening during the busy spring break travel season, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The flight woes come as the airlines begin merger talks following JetBlue's surprise bid for the budget airline on Tuesday.

Last weekend, hundreds of Southwest flights were canceled.