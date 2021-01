The U.S. surpassed 400,000 deaths related to the coronavirus, according to data from John Hopkins University.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid tribute to Americans who have died from COVID-19.

She joined other House members on the Capitol steps yesterday, hours after the death toll officially hit 400,000.

In a statement, Pelosi called the death an unfathomable loss and criticized President Trump's virus response as a failure.