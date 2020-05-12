Spain Mandates Two-Week Quarantine For Incoming Travelers

The quarantine order for incoming travelers will last until Spain's state of emergency is over, which is scheduled for May 24.

Spain is mandating a two-week quarantine for people traveling to the country from abroad starting on Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will be allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies and healthcare centers. However, they must wear masks and need to tell authorities their location and contact information. The order doesn't apply to people who commute across Spain's border for work, such as truck drivers, airline and ship crews or health professionals.





The country's Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon said, "We have to do prevention efforts until other countries reach the level of control that we have achieved."

Spain – which was once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak – has seen its death toll declining. Overall, it has had nearly 27,000 deaths and a reported 227,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

