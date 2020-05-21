Spain Extends State Of Emergency

The country will remain on lockdown until June 6.

Spain has extended its state of emergency for another two weeks. It will now be in place until June 6.

The country's parliament narrowly passed the extension: 177 votes to 161. Eleven members didn't vote.

This is the fifth two-week extension since Spain's national lockdown went into effect March 14.

So far, the coronavirus has infected 230,000 people and has claimed more than 27,000 lives in the country, though the number of new cases has fallen as of late.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said of the extension, "The path we are on is the only one that can possibly beat the virus."

But hundreds of protesters have demanded the country reopen and want the prime minister to resign.

Contains footage from CNN.