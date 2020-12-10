SpaceX Starship Has Crash Landing

The 6.5 minute test flight was the highest and most elaborate test flight so far for the rocket.

Don't worry. No one was onboard and the crash landing is actually being called a success.

This is a SpaceX Starship. It was launched several miles into the air yesterday.

Elon Musk says the space rocket will eventually carry people to Mars.

Musk said the prototypes fuel tank pressure was low causing the starship to come down too fast but he said despite the crash landing the team got all the data it needed.