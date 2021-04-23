SpaceX Launches Crew Of Astronauts To Space Station

April 23, 2021
This is the third human spaceflight in less than a year for SpaceX.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center early Friday morning. And it now heads to the international space station where the four-person crew will join seven other astronauts.
This flight marks the first time NASA has allowed SpaceX to use a previously flown rocket in a human spaceflight.
SpaceX has two more astronaut missions planned this year year.