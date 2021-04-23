SpaceX Launches Crew Of Astronauts To Space Station

This is the third human spaceflight in less than a year for SpaceX.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

SpaceX launched its third human spaceflight in less than one year.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center early Friday morning. And it now heads to the international space station where the four-person crew will join seven other astronauts.

This flight marks the first time NASA has allowed SpaceX to use a previously flown rocket in a human spaceflight.

SpaceX has two more astronaut missions planned this year year.