SpaceX Launches Crew Of Astronauts To Space Station

By Eliana Moreno
April 23, 2021
This is the third human spaceflight in less than a year for SpaceX.
SpaceX launched its third human spaceflight in less than one year.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center early Friday morning. And it now heads to the international space station where the four-person crew will join seven other astronauts.

This flight marks the first time NASA has allowed SpaceX to use a previously flown rocket in a human spaceflight.

SpaceX has two more astronaut missions planned this year year.

 

