SpaceX Dragon Capsule Lands Safely In Gulf Of Mexico

The Dragon capsule "Resilience" parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, just before 3 a.m.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Four astronauts on SpaceX's "Resilience" capsule safely returned from the International Space Station early Sunday morning.

The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, just before 3 a.m.

Three astronauts from the U.S. and one from Japan flew back in the same capsule they launched from in November. The trip home took about 6 and a half hours.

It's the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot in 1968. And it's the second astronaut flight for Elon Musk's company.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.