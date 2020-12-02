Southwest Airlines Opening Up Middle Seats

Southwest Airlines says it will notify passengers ahead of time if their flight is more than 65% occupied.

Southwest became the latest airline to stop blocking middle seats this week.

Since May, the largest U.S. domestic carrier had capped the number of passengers on its flight at 66%.

Alaska Airlines will continue blocking middle seats through Jan. 6.

Delta has extended its policy through the end of March.

Southwest's move comes after the airline announced more than $1 billion in losses during the third quarter of 2020.